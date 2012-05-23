Cargill in new approach to buy Goodman Fielder arm

MELBOURNE May 23 Commodities firm Cargill is
looking to buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils
business, Australia's competition watchdog revealed, reviving a
deal the agency rejected two years ago.
"Cargill Australia Limited is proposing to acquire the
edible fats and oils business of Goodman Fielder Limited," the
Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on
its web site on Wednesday.
"The ACCC is considering the proposed acquisition in light
of the current competitive environment and any developments in
the relevant markets," it said.
Cargill's new approach had not been previously announced.