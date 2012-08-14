Australia's Goodman Fielder year loss narrows

Aug 14 Australia's largest listed food company Goodman Fielder Ltd reported a smaller full-year net loss on Tuesday as it endured a second year of major writedowns and soft revenues.

It said domestic market conditions would remain challenging in the next financial year, with competitive pressures set to continue.

In opening trade, the company's shares jumped 6 percent to A$0.52, a one-month high.

The company reported a net loss of A$146.9 million ($154 million) for the year to June 30, which included a significant writedown on its baking assets in Australia and New Zealand, compared with the previous year's loss of A$166.7 million.

Goodman Fielder's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before significant items, were A$233.1 million, at the lower end of guidance of between A$230 million to A$245 million given in July.

It had already said it would take pretax charges of A$267 million as it wrote down the value of its baking and home ingredients businesses, and other restructuring costs.

The company has been closing factories and cutting jobs to combat a sharp fall in sales for its baking businesses amid tough competition.

Australian food manufacturers have struggled with shrinking margins in recent years, as their main customers -- Australia's top two supermarkets Woolworths Ltd and Coles -- have slashed prices and stepped up sales of cheap home brands to lure customers.

Goodman said its divestments were on track and it has entered into exclusivity with one bidder for its Integro edible fats and oil business, expected to close at the end of the month.

Commodities firm Cargill has withdrawn a bid to buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils business after opposition from regulators, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

Goodman Fielder, which is also listed in New Zealand, is 10 percent owned by Singapore palm oil company Wilmar International .