UPDATE 1-Goodrich Petroleum Q2 loss narrower than expected

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q2 shr loss $0.04 vs loss est of $0.07
* Q2 revenue up 55 pct
* Raises FY production view (Follows alerts) Aug 3 Oil and gas exploration and production company Goodrich Petroleum Corp reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by higher output, and raised its production outlook for the year.
April-June net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 4 cents a share, from $23.1 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 55 percent to $52.9 million. Production rose 23 percent.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $55.29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The gas-focused company raised its full-year production growth outlook to 15-25 percent over 2010, from previous outlook of 10-20 percent.
Separately, larger peer Concho Resources reported an estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by a production increase.
Goodrich's shares closed at $18.55 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.