UPDATE 1-Goodrich Petroleum Q2 loss narrower than expected

* Q2 shr loss $0.04 vs loss est of $0.07

* Q2 revenue up 55 pct

* Raises FY production view (Follows alerts) Aug 3 Oil and gas exploration and production company Goodrich Petroleum Corp reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss helped by higher output, and raised its production outlook for the year.

April-June net loss narrowed to $1.4 million, or 4 cents a share, from $23.1 million, or 64 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 55 percent to $52.9 million. Production rose 23 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 7 cents a share, on revenue of $55.29 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The gas-focused company raised its full-year production growth outlook to 15-25 percent over 2010, from previous outlook of 10-20 percent.

Separately, larger peer Concho Resources reported an estimate-beating quarterly profit helped by a production increase.

Goodrich's shares closed at $18.55 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)