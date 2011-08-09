UPDATE 1-Goodrich says business has not worsened

* Parts, service demand holding up
* Shares up 0.8 percent
ATLANTA Aug 9 Business has not worsened in
recent weeks as concerns about the U.S. budget have dominated
the news, the chairman of Goodrich Corp GR.N said on
Tuesday.
"We've seen no downward changes since we reported earnings
back on July 21," Marshall Larsen told a Jefferies aerospace
and defense conference monitored via webcast.
Larsen said the supplier of systems and equipment for
commercial and military planes was functioning normally and
added that demand for parts and services was holding up.
"We really haven't seen any ill effect from anything that
you see in the headlines," Larsen said.
Goodrich's sales have risen this year as commercial flying
picks up and more planes are being built. Larsen said the
company was still expecting solid growth in each of its market
segments this year.
Shares of Goodrich have fallen about 17 percent since
reaching an all-time high on July 21 as fears that the economy
could slip back into recession have hammered aerospace stocks.
Larsen said he was confident the shares would bounce back.
Goodrich was up 0.8 percent to $81.12 in morning trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)