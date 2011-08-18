UPDATE 1-Goodrich Petroleum confirms subpoenas

* SEC, NY seek info on Haynesville wells
* Goodrich says met required disclosures
HOUSTON Aug 18 Goodrich Petroleum Corp GDP.N
said on Thursday it received subpoenas from New York's attorney
general and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking
information on some of its natural gas shale wells and
reserves.
"The company is confident that its disclosures relating to
its Haynesville Shale wells and reserves meet all applicable
legal requirements," Goodrich said in a statement.
The Houston oil and gas company also said all of its proved
reserve estimates have been prepared in accordance with all
applicable SEC regulations by an independent petroleum
engineering firm.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has sent
subpoenas to three energy companies seeking information about
the profitability of their natural gas wells, a source close to
the investigation told Reuters on Thursday. [ID:nN1E77H13M]
Those companies included Goodrich, Range Resources Corp
(RRC.N) and Cabot Oil and Gas Corp (COG.N). Information was
also requested from Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N), the source
told Reuters.
Goodrich believes the subpoenas were the result of a series
of articles in the New York Times that accused companies of
misleading investors about shale gas well output.
[ID:nLDE75Q07B]
Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N and EXCO Resources Inc
(XCO.N) have also received subpoenas from the SEC that seek
information on shale gas production and economics.
[ID:nN1E7790I8].
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; editing by Andre
Grenon)