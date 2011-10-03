UPDATE 1-Goodrich buys aviation life-raft business

* Deal expands aircraft interiors business

* Privately held firm employs about 70

Oct 3 Goodrich Corp GR.N, the aircraft parts maker that is set to be acquired by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), said on Monday it acquired Winslow Marine Products, which provides life rafts for business jets and commercial helicopters.

Terms weren't disclosed.

Privately held Winslow will become part of Goodrich's interiors business. The company, founded in 1941, employs about 70 people at its Lake Suzy, Florida, facility.

United Tech moved to bolster its presence in the commercial aerospace market last month by announcing a $16.5 billion cash deal for Goodrich, its biggest acquisition yet, expected to close in mid-2012. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)