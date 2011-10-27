UPDATE 1-Goodrich profit tops estimates

* Q3 adj EPS $1.70 vs. estimate $1.50

* Sales up 16 pct

Oct 27 Aircraft parts supplier Goodrich CorpGR.N reported higher-than-expected profit on Thursday as sales tied to plane parts and servicing rose.

The company, which agreed last month to be acquired by United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), said net income came to $201.1 million, or $1.57 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $160 million, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for merger costs, profit was $1.70 a share.

Analysts had expected $1.50 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly sales rose 16 percent to $2.03 billion.

A pickup in airplane production and commercial flying have bolstered results at Goodrich. Sales tied to equipment for large planes rose 23 percent while sales related to servicing and parts rose 13 percent. Defense sales rose 9 percent. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)