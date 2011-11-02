UPDATE 1-Goodrich Petroleum posts wider-than-expected Q3 loss

* Q3 adj loss per share $0.16 vs loss est of $0.06
* Revenue up 48 pct
(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Goodrich Petroleum Corp
posted its third consecutive wider-than-expected quarterly loss,
hurt by higher production, depreciation and amortization costs.
For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the gas-focused company's
net income was $12.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with
a loss of $226.6 million, or $6.31 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Houston-based Goodrich posted a loss
of 16 cents a share.
Revenue rose about 48 percent to $55.5 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to come in
with a loss of 6 cents a share, on revenue of $64.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Depreciation, depletion and amortization costs rose 43
percent, while production costs and other taxes more than
doubled.
For the year, Goodrich confirmed production at 108-112
million cubic feet equivalent per day, about 15 to 25 percent
higher than 2010.
Shares of Goodrich closed at $15.61 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)