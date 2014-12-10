Goodrich Petroleum to explore options for Eagle Ford assets

BRIEF-U.S. FDA expands approved use of Stivarga to treat liver cancer
* The FDA granted the approval of Stivarga to Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc Source text (http://bit.ly/2pDo2pY) Further company coverage:
Dec 10 Goodrich Petroleum Corp said it was exploring strategic options for all or a part of its Eagle Ford shale assets in South Texas to boost liquidity.
The company also said it expects capital spending of $150 million-$200 million for 2015. For 2014, it had estimated spending to be at the lower end of $325 million-$375 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
TORONTO, April 27 Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 Shares in Vale SA slumped the most in two weeks on Thursday, as executives signaled lackluster trends for iron ore prices this year and investors reacted to a first-quarter profit miss with disappointment.