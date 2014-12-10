Goodrich Petroleum to explore options for Eagle Ford assets

Dec 10 Goodrich Petroleum Corp said it was exploring strategic options for all or a part of its Eagle Ford shale assets in South Texas to boost liquidity.

The company also said it expects capital spending of $150 million-$200 million for 2015. For 2014, it had estimated spending to be at the lower end of $325 million-$375 million.