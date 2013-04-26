Goodyear posts stronger-than-expected profit

DETROIT, April 26 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
on Friday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit as record results in North America and Asia offset
weakness in Europe.
The tire maker also maintained its full-year financial
outlook.
The company reported first-quarter net income available to
common shareholders of $26 million, or 10 cents a share,
compared with a year-earlier loss of $11 million, or 5 cents a
share.
Excluding a 37-cent loss resulting from the devaluation of
the Venezuelan currency and other one-time items, Goodyear
earned 45 cents a share. That was 15 cents above what analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Sales fell 12 percent to $4.85 billion, below the $5.1
billion analysts had expected.
Goodyear affirmed its full-year outlook, saying it expected
segment operating income - the combined results of its four
business units - to come in at $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. In
February, the Akron, Ohio-based company cut that forecast from
$1.6 billion, citing weakness in the Europe automotive market
and the currency devaluation in Venezuela.