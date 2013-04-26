UPDATE 2-Goodyear profit strong, but still sees weak demand

By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, April 26 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
on Friday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit as lower raw material costs and increased sales of
higher-priced tires offset weakness in Europe, but the company
warned industry demand would remain weak.
Shares of the tire maker were off 3.2 percent at $12.52 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
"This is reminiscent of the last few quarters," Citi analyst
Itay Michaeli said. "It's sort of a half-empty, half-full
valuation, where the earnings and profit margins are good and
the company's doing a very good job managing its product mix
through a tough environment, but the volume is weak."
Goodyear's tire sales volumes in the first quarter fell 8
percent, while Michaeli had expected a 7-percent decline. He
pointed out that French rival Michelin's volumes fell
only about 4 percent.
Goodyear Chief Executive Richard Kramer said on a conference
call the company expects consumer demand in the industry to
remain weak, particularly in mature markets, and sales volumes
will remain depressed.
The company maintained its full-year financial outlook and
said it was targeting additional savings of up to $100 million
in Europe over the next three years. Kramer said the effects of
the economic crisis in that region will be felt for an extended
period of time.
Europe has been a weak spot for the auto industry as demand
has slumped in that region. U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co
on Wednesday reiterated that it expected to lose $2 billion in
Europe this year.
Goodyear reported first-quarter net income available to
common shareholders of $26 million, or 10 cents a share,
compared with a year-earlier loss of $11 million, or 5 cents a
share.
Excluding a 37-cent loss resulting from the devaluation of
the Venezuelan currency and other one-time items, Goodyear
earned 45 cents a share. That was 15 cents above what analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
"We see the first quarter as a good quarter for Goodyear,
but probably not quite as strong as the headline numbers
suggest," Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker said in a research
note. "Corporate costs came in significantly worse than
expected."
He said the quality of the earnings outperformance was not
the best as it came from cost savings net of inflation, which he
said can be timing driven.
The results benefited from a $230 million drop in raw
material costs. However, Kramer warned those costs will increase
over time.
Goodyear's North American and Asian units reported record
first-quarter operating income.
While North America's sales volumes fell by 1 million tires,
the segment's operating income jumped almost 59 percent, and
operating margin rose to 5.9 percent from 3.2 percent, helped by
more sales of higher-priced tires.
Overall sales fell 12 percent to $4.85 billion, below the
$5.1 billion analysts had expected. Volume fell 8 percent to
39.5 million tires, mostly due to the weakness in Europe.
The quarter's sales reflected $364 million in lower tire
unit volumes, $178 million in lower sales in other related
businesses, and $115 million in unfavorable foreign currency
translations.
Goodyear affirmed its full-year outlook, saying it expected
segment operating income - the combined results of its four
business units - to come in at $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion. In
February, the Akron, Ohio-based company cut that forecast from
$1.6 billion, citing weakness in the Europe automotive market
and the currency devaluation in Venezuela.
The company said it was still targeting positive cash flow
this year, excluding pension funding. It expects the company's
tire unit volumes to be essentially flat with last year due to
the weakness in Europe, down from its previous forecast an
increase in the low single-digit range.
Goodyear said it was implementing a three-point plan to
return its European business to historic profit margin levels,
including seeking productivity improvements of $75 million to
$100 million over the next three years.
Company officials said that would occur through reduced work
days, increased output of high-tech products like run-flat tires
and other cost cutting they did not specify.
It also wants increased share in Europe in targeted market
segments such as high-performance tires and is seeking more
growth from the region's emerging markets, including in the
commercial truck business.