版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 19:40 BJT

Goodyear Tire profit falls on weak volumes in Europe

Oct 26 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the top U.S. tire maker, reported a lower quarterly profit as volumes fell particularly in Europe.

Total tire unit volumes fell 12 percent to 41.8 million.

Goodyear expects fourth-quarter tire unit volume to fall 3 percent to 5 percent from a year earlier.

Net income fell to $110 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $161 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 13 percent to $5.2 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐