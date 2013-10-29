版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 29日 星期二 19:39 BJT

Goodyear profit jumps 51 pct as strong U.S. auto sales boost tire demand

Oct 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the biggest U.S. tire maker, reported a 51 percent rise in quarterly profit as demand for its tires rose due to strong U.S. vehicle sales.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $166 million, or 62 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $110 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐