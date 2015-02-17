Goodyear revenue falls 9 pct on lower shipments in Europe

Feb 17 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported
a 9 percent drop in quarterly revenue due to lower shipments of
replacement tires in Europe, which the company blamed on a
milder-than-expected winter.
Goodyear, whose brands include Dunlop, Sava and Fulda tires,
said its revenue fell to $4.36 billion in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31 from $4.79 billion a year earlier.
Net income available to shareholders rose to $2.13 billion,
or $7.68 per share, helped by a one-time benefit, from $228
million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Goodyear earned 59 cents per share.
