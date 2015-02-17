UPDATE 1-Lower oil and rubber costs help Goodyear beat profit estimates

(Adds details, background, share price)
Feb 17 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest U.S. tire maker, reported a slightly
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower rubber
and oil prices.
The company, whose brands include Goodyear, Dunlop, Sava and
Fulda, said its cost of sales fell 9 percent in the fourth
quarter compared with the same quarter of 2013.
Oil prices nearly halved in 2014, while natural
rubber prices fell by almost a third and synthetic rubber by
about 8 percent. About two-thirds of Goodyear's raw materials,
are based on petrochemicals.
Goodyear, whose shares rose more than 4 percent in early
trading, said its net income available to shareholders rose to
$2.13 billion, or $7.68 per share, in the quarter, from $228
million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding tax benefits and other items, the company earned
59 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of
58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $4.36 billion, falling short of
the average analyst estimate of $4.37 billion.
Goodyear shares were trading at $26.80 shortly after the
opening bell on Tuesday. Up to Friday's close, Goodyear's stock
had fallen about 9 percent this year, compared with a 2.4
percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. auto parts index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Radhika Rukmangadhan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)