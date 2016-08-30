Goodyear Thailand to build $162 mln aviation tyre factory

BANGKOK Aug 30 Goodyear Thailand Pcl
said on Tuesday it planned to invest $162 million to build a new
radial aviation tyre factory to expand production at
Phathumthani, north of Bangkok, to meet growing demand in Asia
Pacific.
The expansion will help the tyre maker capture growing
demand for radial tyres as commercial airlines are rapidly
converting their fleets to radial tyres from bias tyres,
Managing Director Finbarr O'Connor said in a statement.
The first phase of the three-phase expansion is targeted to
begin operations by 2018, O'Connor said.
The demand for radial tyres is expected to improve as new
commercial planes use them as standard, because they are lighter
than bias tyres and more suitable for aircraft landings.
The world's aviation fleet is projected to double in size
over the next 20 years, O'Connor said.
The Thai unit, 66.8 percent owned by U.S.-based Goodyear
Tire & Rubber Co, provides original equipment and
replacement tyres for passenger cars, commercial trucks and
retread tyres for domestic sales and exports.
The Thai company, which employs more than 1,000 people in
Thailand, expects to hire 100 more workers after the project is
completed, it said.
Ernst & Young Corporate Services Ltd is the financial
adviser for the project.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)