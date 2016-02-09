Tire maker Goodyear's quarterly revenue falls 6.7 pct

Feb 9 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the No.1
U.S. tire maker, reported a 6.7 percent fall in quarterly
revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.
The company posted a net loss of $380 million, $1.42 per
share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter.
Goodyear had a profit of $2.13 billion, or $7.68 per share,
in the year-earlier quarter, which included a $2.2 billion
tax-related benefit.
Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share in
the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Revenue fell to $4.06 billion from $4.36 billion.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)