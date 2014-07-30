Goodyear Tire profit up 18 pct

July 30 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the biggest U.S. tire maker, reported a higher quarterly profit on increased demand for replacement tires.

Net income available to the company's shareholders increased about 18 percent to $213 million, or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $181 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Replacement tire shipments were up 6 percent, with growth in all four regions, Goodyear said. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)