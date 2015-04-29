UPDATE 1-Goodyear profit beats estimates on cost cuts

(Adds details, shares)

April 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it shrugged off effects of a stronger dollar by managing its costs.

Goodyear's shares were up 3 percent at $27.96 in early trading.

The dollar rose nearly 9 percent against a basket of currencies from January to March. However, overall expenses fell nearly 19 percent in the quarter for the company, which gets more than half of its sales from outside North America.

Total operating margin rose to 9.7 percent in the first quarter from 8.3 percent a year earlier.

Tire unit shipments rose 2 percent, while original equipment unit shipments increased 3 percent.

The company reaffirmed its operating income growth outlook of between 10 and 15 percent.

"Our volume growth was driven by market demand and gives us increased confidence in our outlook for the remainder of the year," Chief Executive Richard Kramer said.

Goodyear reported net income available to shareholders of $224 million, or 82 cents per share, for the first quarter, largely due to a one-time gain from deferred royalty income. The company posted a loss of $58 million, or 23 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2014.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share, above the average estimate of 44 cents.

Revenue fell to $4.02 billion from $4.47 billion. Analysts on average had expected $4.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Maju Samuel)