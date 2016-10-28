版本:
Tire maker Goodyear's quarterly revenue falls 8.1 pct

Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported an 8.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Friday as it shipped fewer tires in the Americas region, its biggest market.

The company said net income available to its shareholders rose to $317 million, or $1.19 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $271 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.85 billion from $4.18 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

