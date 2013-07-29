版本:
REFILE-BRIEF-Goodyear says reached tentative agreement with USW

July 29 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : * USW reach tentative agreement * Says reached tentative agreement on a new master contract covering about 8,000 employees at six U.S. plants * Says tentative agreement must be approved by a majority of the six local unions representing a majority of the membership * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
