UPDATE 1-Goodyear sees slower-than-expected growth in near term

* Sees FY12 tire unit sales down 5 pct-7 pct
* Sees FY12 raw material costs up 7 pct
* Q2 rev $5.15 bln vs $5.62 bln year-ago
* Q2 EPS $0.33 vs $0.16 a year earlier
July 31 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
reported a fall in quarterly revenue as it sold fewer tires and
the company forecast a slower-than-expected growth in the near
term.
Tire makers, such as Goodyear and Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
, have come under pressure from rising raw material costs
and weakening global demand in recent times.
"Recessionary economic conditions in Europe continue to have
a negative impact on tire industry volumes in the region,"
Goodyear CEO Richard Kramer said in a statement.
The top U.S. tire maker said it now expects full-year tire
unit volume for 2012 to be about 5 percent to 7 percent below
2011 levels, and raw material costs to rise about 7 percent.
The company said total tire volumes fell 9 percent to 39.2
million units for the second quarter.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $85
million, or 33 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $40
million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Goodyear said the net income includes charges of about $73
million and a gain of about $10 million.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $5.15 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 45 cents per
share, excluding items, on revenue of $5.74 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Akron, Ohio-based company's shares, which have dropped
almost a third this year, were down slightly at $10.27 before
the bell on Tuesday. The stock closed at $10.37 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday.