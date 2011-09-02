Microsoft to win from Google Motorola buy -Acer

BERLIN, Sept 2 Microsoft will be the
winner in Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility
as the deal makes Google a direct rival to its
phone-making clients, a senior executive from Acer Inc
said on Friday.
Acer uses operating software from both Microsoft and Google
in its smartphones and tablets.
Google unveiled last month a $12.5 billion offer for
Motorola Mobility, its biggest deal ever launching it into a
lower-margin manufacturing business which pits it against many
of the other handset companies that now use Google's Android
software.
"They work against some of their clients," said Walter
Deppeler, president of Acer's operations in Europe, Middle East
and Africa. "It was a good gift to Microsoft," he told Reuters
on the sidelines of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin.
Other cellphone vendors at IFA -- Sony Ericsson
(ERICb.ST), HTC and ZTE -- have said they
see the Motorola deal as focused on acquiring Motorola's patents
library to help protect its Android software, but the Motorola
phone business also places Google in direct competition with
other phonemakers using Android.
Deppeler said Acer would consider the implications of the
deal before deciding on future platform choices.
(Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Greg Mahlich)