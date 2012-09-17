版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 00:40 BJT

Google buys Nik Software, maker of Snapseed photo editor

Sept 17 Google Inc said it bought Germany-based Nik Software, which makes photo editing application Snapseed, a rival to Instagram, for an undisclosed amount.

"We want to help our users create photos they absolutely love, and in our experience Nik does this better than anyone," said Vic Gundotra, senior vice president, engineering, on a Google+ post.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐