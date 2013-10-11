Google unveils plans for user names, comments to appear in ads

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 11 Google Inc plans
to launch new product-endorsement ads incorporating photos,
comments and names of its users, in a move to match the "social"
ads pioneered by rival Facebook Inc that is raising some
privacy concerns.
The changes, which Google announced in a revised terms of
service policy on Friday, set the stage for Google to introduce
"shared endorsements" ads on its sites as well as millions of
other websites that are part of Google's display advertising
network.
The new types of ads would use personal information of the
members of Google+, the social network launched by the company
in 2011.
If a Google+ user has publicly endorsed a particular brand
or product by clicking on the +1 button, that person's image
might appear in an ad. Reviews and ratings of restaurants or
music that Google+ users share on other Google services, such as
in the Google Play online store, would also become fair game for
advertisers.
The ads are similar to the social ads on Facebook, the
world's No. 1 social network, which has 1.15 billion users.
Those ads are attractive to marketers, but they unfairly
commercialize Internet users' images, said Marc Rotenberg, the
director of online privacy group EPIC.
"It's a huge privacy problem," said Rotenberg. He said the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission should review the policy change to
determine whether it violates a 2011 consent order Google
entered into which prohibits the company from retroactively
changing users' privacy settings.
Users under 18 will be exempt from the ads and Google+ users
will have the ability to opt out. But Rotenberg said users
"shouldn't have to go back and restore their privacy defaults
every time Google makes a change."
Information Google+ users have previously shared with a
limited "circle" of friends will remain viewable only to that
group, as will any shared endorsement ads that incorporate the
information, Google said in a posting on its website explaining
the new terms of service.
Google, which makes the vast majority of its revenue from
advertising, operates the world's most popular Web search engine
as well as other online services such as maps, email and video
website YouTube.
The revised terms of service are the latest policy change by
Google to raise privacy concerns. Last month, French regulators
said they would begin a process to sanction Google for a 2012
change to its policy that allowed the company to combine data
collected on individual users across its services, including
YouTube, Gmail and social network Google+. Google has said its
privacy policy respects European law and is intended to create
better services for its users.
Google's latest terms of service change will go live on
November 11.