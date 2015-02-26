版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 27日 星期五

Google to show ads for apps on Google Play

Feb 26 Google Inc said it will allow some Google Play users to see advertisements for apps in the coming weeks.

Users will see ads from a pilot group of app developers who are already running ads on Google search, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1zKUKzH)

Google's advertising revenue has come under pressure as more consumers access its services on smartphones and tablets, where ad rates are typically lower.

The growing popularity of mobile devices has made Facebook Inc a greater threat in the battle for advertisers. The social network reported in January that mobile ads on its network doubled in the fourth quarter.

Google's shares were up about 2 percent at $557.16 in afternoon trading. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
