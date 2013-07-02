Oklahoma, Nebraska press Google to stop ads for illegal products

WASHINGTON, July 2 Nebraska and Oklahoma on
Tuesday joined Mississippi in pressuring Google Inc to
crack down on Internet advertisements for drugs, including
powerful painkillers, that are sold without a prescription, and
other counterfeit products.
In a letter sent to Google, Nebraska Attorney General Jon
Bruning and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt complained
about Google's practice of placing before some YouTube videos
advertisements for pharmacies willing to sell percocet and
oxycontin without a prescription.
Oxycontin and percocet are powerful painkillers that are hot
sellers on the black market.
The videos also advertise guides on how to forge passports
and drivers licenses in addition to offering counterfeit
merchandise, the letter said.
"Not only are the activities depicted or promoted in the
above-described videos illegal in and of themselves, but in the
case of document forgery, the how-to guide could be instrumental
in the commission of other crimes ranging from under-age
drinking to acts of terrorism," they wrote.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, said in a statement on
Tuesday that it has stringent advertising guidelines.
"(We) work to prevent ads appearing against any video,
channel or page once we determine that the content is not
appropriate for our advertising partners," the statement said.
Google said in a blog post in mid-June that it had been
vigorous in working to limit drug advertisements to legitimate
companies that comply with the law and to combat what it called
"rogue online pharmacies."
That blog post followed a move by Mississippi's attorney
general, Jim Hood, who had said that he was prepared to subpoena
Google as part of a probe into allegations the Web search
company facilitated the sale of drugs without a prescription and
other illegal products.
Hood, who heads an intellectual property section of the
National Association of Attorneys General, said that Mississippi
was investigating Google's role in helping consumers find
counterfeit products and illegal copies of movies, games and
music.
In 2011, Google forfeited $500 million for allowing Canadian
pharmacies to place advertisements to illegally sell
prescription drugs to U.S. customers.