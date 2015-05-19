Google Ventures leads $15 million deal in Farmers Business Network

May 19 Google Inc and two venture
capitalist firms are investing $15 million in a U.S. tech
company that helps farmers maximize their crops based on data
gathered by agricultural equipment and shared between growers.
Google Ventures, the technology company's venture capital
unit, is leading the fundraising for farm data startup Farmers
Business Network, FBN announced on Tuesday.
Venture capitalists DBL Investors and Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers also participated in the round, which will
enable FBN to expand its business beyond the 17 states and 16
crops it currently covers, the company said.
Founded a year ago, FBN plans to help farmers make better
decisions about crops by analyzing weather and soil information,
as well as other data gathered by sensor-laden farm equipment.
It can then offer recommendations on inputs such as seed,
fertilizer and chemicals.
"We offer real-world, Consumer Reports-like data. We can
show farmers how seeds actually performed on farms, not how they
performed in university trials or highly controlled seed company
trials," Charles Baron, co-founder and vice president of
products at FBN, said in a telephone interview.
The Silicon Valley-based company is not currently creating
planting prescriptions for farmers, but Baron said that could
happen in the future.
Big agriculture companies such as Monsanto Co and
Deere & Co have been investing heavily in data analysis
products and precision agriculture software, as well as tools
that help farmers grow crops more efficiently.
Investors have also been pouring money into agriculture
technology startups, with $2.36 billion raised across 264
financing deals in 2014, according to an annual report by
AgFunder.com.
The investments come as farming profitability is projected
to fall to the lowest since 2007, and as U.S. farmers cut back
on inputs such as machinery and fertilizer to save money.
In 2011, Google Ventures and Khosla Ventures invested $42
million in WeatherBill, which later became The Climate
Corporation. That company was acquired by Monsanto in 2013 for
more than $1 billion.
