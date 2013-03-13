Google's Pichai replaces Rubin at Android's helm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Google Inc has
appointed Sundar Pichai the chief of its Android division,
replacing Andy Rubin as the overseer of a software platform that
in just a few years has supplanted the platform of Apple Inc
to become the world's most-used mobile software.
"Going forward, Sundar Pichai will lead Android, in addition
to his existing work with Chrome and Apps. Sundar has a talent
for creating products that are technically excellent yet easy to
use-and he loves a big bet," Chief Executive Officer Larry Page
wrote in a Wednesday blogpost.
Rubin, who built Android into a software platform used by
most of the world's largest handset manufacturers from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd to HTC Corp, will
"start a new chapter at Google", Page wrote without elaborating.