公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 01:09 BJT

Google's Pichai replaces Rubin at Android's helm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Google Inc has appointed Sundar Pichai the chief of its Android division, replacing Andy Rubin as the overseer of a software platform that in just a few years has supplanted the platform of Apple Inc to become the world's most-used mobile software.

"Going forward, Sundar Pichai will lead Android, in addition to his existing work with Chrome and Apps. Sundar has a talent for creating products that are technically excellent yet easy to use-and he loves a big bet," Chief Executive Officer Larry Page wrote in a Wednesday blogpost.

Rubin, who built Android into a software platform used by most of the world's largest handset manufacturers from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to HTC Corp, will "start a new chapter at Google", Page wrote without elaborating.

