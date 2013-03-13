UPDATE 4-Google's Android chief Andy Rubin steps down

By Gerry Shih and Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Andy Rubin, the
architect of Android, the world's top-selling mobile operating
system, has decided to step down as Google Inc combines
mobile software divisions under one roof, the company said on
Wednesday.
Google appointed Sundar Pichai, the executive overseeing its
Chrome web browser and applications like Google Drive and Gmail,
to take over Rubin's responsibilities, hinting at how the
company with the dominant Internet search engine intends to
address the rise of mobile devices.
In a blog post, Larry Page, Google's chief executive and
co-founder, credited Rubin for evangelizing Android several
years ago and building it into a free, open-source platform that
runs on nearly three-quarters of the world's smartphones and is
used by the world's largest handset manufacturers, from Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd to HTC Corp.
"Having exceeded even the crazy ambitious goals we dreamed
of for Android - and with a really strong leadership team in
place - Andy's decided it's time to hand over the reins and
start a new chapter at Google," Page wrote. "Andy, more
moonshots please!
The merger of the Chrome and Android divisions helps resolve
a longstanding tension in the Mountain View, California-based
company's corporate strategy, and reflects a convergence of
mobile and desktop software.
When Google poured resources into launching the Chrome web
browser five years ago, the company laid out a vision of the
Internet and an ecosystem of Google apps based on the Web. But
the Android operating system, acquired by Google in 2005, has
also been a runaway success, enabling third-party handset makers
like Samsung to overtake Apple Inc while also spawning
a massive economy of third-party apps that are only loosely
affiliated with Google.
Under Pichai's direction, Google has released several
netbook computers using the Chrome operating system. Last month,
when Pichai unveiled the Chromebook Pixel, the first
Chrome-based laptop with a touch-screen interface, analysts
noted that Chrome and Android appeared to be on converging
paths.
"You had this Chrome OS and this Android Group that were
building in many overlapping products," said Michael Gartenberg,
an analyst at Gartner.
Gartenberg argued that despite Android's overwhelming
popularity, it is Chrome that remains at the core of Google's
strategy.
"For Google, it's not about the platform, but the
ecosystem," Gartenberg said. "They're more concerned long-term
about Google Docs, Google Voice, Google Books, and less about
helping Samsung sell more phones."
Chrome, Gartenberg added, "is the purest expression of
Google's philosophy."
FUTURE ROLE
Page was mum on Rubin's future role. Some analysts
speculated that Rubin, an executive with a knack for developing
products, could take on one of the company's many budding
projects such as its Glass eyewear or the self-driving car.
"If he really has the magic touch perhaps he can create
something else within Google," said Colin Gillis, an analyst at
BGC Partners, who added that it was better for Google to have a
more "cohesive" mobile brand.
Still, it remains unclear how Pichai would seek to merge
Chrome and Android, if at all. Microsoft Corp, for
example, recently introduced its Windows 8 operating system that
was designed for both touch-screen desktop devices and Windows
smartphones like the Nokia Lumia, while its Surface tablet
further blurred the distinctions between form factors.
In his blog post, Page said Pichai would "double down" on
Android.
"Sundar has a talent for creating products that are
technically excellent yet easy to use - and he loves a big bet,"
Page wrote. "So while Andy's a really hard act to follow, I know
Sundar will do a tremendous job doubling down on Android as we
work to push the ecosystem forward."
Android is now installed on roughly two-thirds of the
world's smartphones, supplanting Apple Inc at the
pinnacle of the fast-moving mobile arena.
Android tablets are also expected to overtake Apple's iPad
in terms of shipments in 2013, IT research house IDC predicted
on Tuesday.
But Android's explosive growth - and the companies it has
boosted - have also concerned Google's leadership. Rubin himself
has warned other Google executives that Samsung could use its
heft to renegotiate its ad revenue-sharing deals with Google,
the Wall Street Journal reported last month.
LEADING VOICE
The re-shuffle reinforces Pichai, a senior vice president,
as one of the leading voices within Google.
Trained as an engineer in India before moving to the United
States, Pichai holds degrees from Stanford University and the
University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. He joined Google in
2004.
In 2008, Pichai aggressively pushed Google's Chrome browser,
when Microsoft Corp's Explorer lorded over the market. Chrome
now commands a roughly 35 percent market share according to Web
traffic analyzers StatCounter.
He is also credited with the development of some of the
company's most successful cloud-based apps, such as Calendar and
Gmail, and has also steered Google Drive.
"Today we're living in a new computing environment," Page
wrote. "People are really excited about technology and spending
a lot of money on devices."
Google shares closed down 0.3 percent at $825.31.