Google looks to head off U.S. antitrust lawsuit over Android

| SAN JOSE, Calif.
SAN JOSE, Calif. Dec 18 Google will try to
persuade a U.S. judge on Thursday to dismiss an antitrust
lawsuit over its Android smartphone operating system, as the
Internet search company faces increased regulatory pressure from
European authorities.
The hearing in San Jose, California, federal court is over
the lawsuit filed by two smartphone consumers who say Google Inc
requires Android handset manufacturers such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd to restrict competing apps like
Microsoft Corp's Bing search, partly by making Google's
own apps the default.
Google argues in its court filings that the proposed class
action should be dismissed because consumers still are free to
use the other apps. The plaintiffs counter that most consumers
either do not know how to switch default settings, or will not
go to the trouble.
Last month, the European Parliament overwhelmingly passed a
non-binding resolution urging antitrust authorities to break up
Google. The lawmakers called on the European Commission to
consider proposals to unbundle search engines from other
commercial services.
Google is the subject of a four-year investigation by the
Commission, over allegations that it improperly manipulated
search results to rank its own services higher than competitors.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who took
over the post last month, said she would sample industry views
and developments before taking any action.
Separately, Google's competitors including Microsoft filed a
complaint with the European Commission over some of the same
issues at play in the U.S. consumer lawsuit.
Google apps "are widely used on Android by requiring default
placement and other mechanisms for disadvantaging competing
apps," the companies said in a summary of their complaint.
Should U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman allow the
class action to proceed, plaintiffs' attorneys would be allowed
to delve into internal Google emails and contracts with
smartphone companies, and could interview Google executives
under oath.
"I'm confident we will get into juicy stuff, and I think
that will up the pressure on Google as some of the material we
discover becomes public," lawyer Steve Berman said in July.
Google, however, said in filings that its deals with handset
makers do not prevent rival search engines "from reaching
consumers through the various distribution channels available to
them."
The case is Gary Feitelson and Daniel McKee, on behalf of
themselves and all others similarly situated vs. Google Inc, in
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California No.
14-2007.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Grant McCool)