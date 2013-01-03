UPDATE 3-US ends long Google probe with only mild reprimand

* FTC says little evidence to support search bias
accusations
* Google says will end "scraping" of reviews
* Yelp, other critics of Google disappointed
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 In a major victory for Google
Inc, U.S. regulators on Thursday ended their
investigation into the giant Internet company and concluded that
it had not manipulated its Web search results to hurt rivals.
The Federal Trade Commission did, however, win promises from
Google that it would end the practice of "scraping" reviews and
other data from rivals' websites for its own products, and to
allow advertisers to export data to independently evaluate
advertising campaigns.
Google also agreed to no longer request sales bans when
suing companies which infringe on patents that are essential to
ensuring interoperability, also known as standard essential
patents, the FTC said on Thursday.
Microsoft Corp and other Google competitors have
pressed the FTC to bring a broad antitrust case against Google
similar to the sweeping Justice Department litigation against
Microsoft in the 1990s.
Meanwhile smaller Internet companies such as Nextag have
complained about Google tweaking its Web search results to give
prominence to its own products, pushing down competitors'
rankings and making them more difficult for customers to find.
At a press conference, FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz
anticipated criticism of the agency's decision to not further
pursue Google on the so-called subject of search bias.
"Even though people would like us to bring a big search bias
case, the facts aren't there," he said.
"The changes Google have agreed to make ensure that
consumers continue to reap the benefits of competition in the
online marketplace and in the market for innovative wireless
devices they enjoy," said Leibowitz.
The commission voted 4 to 1 to settle the patent
investigation into Google's injunction requests. It voted 5 to 0
to end the probe of Google's search practices.
The news had little impact on Google shares, which closed up
42 cents at $723.67, as most investors had expected the FTC
probe to conclude without inflicting major damage.
"I never saw any real likelihood that the feds were going to
insert themselves between one of the most popular brands in the
world and the constituency that adores it," said Whit Andrews,
an analyst for Gartner Inc.
RIVALS DISAPPOINTED
Yelp , which operates the social networking/user
review website yelp.com, had complained about scraped reviews,
and said it was disappointed with the result of the FTC probe.
"The closure of the commission's investigation into search
bias by Google without action ... represents a missed
opportunity to protect innovation in the Internet economy,"
wrote Yelp spokesman Vince Sollitto in an email. "We look for
the regulatory bodies continuing their investigation to have
greater success."
Microsoft had no immediate comment, but Dave Heiner, its
deputy general counsel, complained in a blog post on Wednesday
about "Google's misconduct," specifically blocking a fully
featured YouTube, which Google owns, from the Windows Phone.
Gary Reback, who represents a group of Google's critics
including Nextag, said he thought the investigation was
inadequate since the FTC failed to respond to his clients'
assertions that they had been hurt by Google and asked few
questions in its civil subpoenas.
"They talked about how thorough and exhaustive the
investigation was but that's really rubbish," said Reback, who
is with the law firm Carr & Ferrell LLP and is best known for
his work against Microsoft in the 1990s. "I've never
seen anything as shallow and incomplete as this was."
Microsoft was embroiled in antitrust probes and litigation
from 1990 when the FTC began an investigation until 2011, when
the final consent decree finally expired.
Leibowitz defended the commission's investigation into
Google, saying the agency had scoured through some 9 million
pages of documents and taken sworn testimony from key Google
executives. "This was an incredibly thorough and careful
investigation by the commission, and the outcome is a strong and
enforceable set of agreements," he said.
Google's David Drummond, the company's chief legal officer,
said the FTC announcement on Thursday meant that "Google's
services are good for users and good for competition."
Thomas Rosch, who is leaving the commission this month,
suggested the investigation fell short.
"After promising an elephant more than a year ago, the
commission instead has brought forth a couple of mice," said
Rosch, a Republican.
The FTC broke with its usual practice of requiring a consent
decree to settle an investigation. Instead it allowed Google to
write a letter pledging to implement the agreed-upon changes in
the search portion of the probe.
That prompted some sharp questions about whether Google
would live up to its pact.
"I have no reason to think that Google won't honor their
commitment; I think they will," said Leibowitz, noting financial
penalties if Google failed to do so.
One Google competitor seemed to think the FTC agreement with
Google would be a small boon to competitors.
"The concessions that the FTC extracted on review scraping,
patents, and data are real, but not game changers by any means,"
said Oren Etzioni, co-founder of Decide.com, a product website
that advises shoppers when prices may change or new versions of
gadgets may come out.
Some of Google's critics, anticipating a weak conclusion to
the FTC's investigation, said in December that they may be ready
to take their grievances to the Justice Department.
The European Union, based in Brussels, is conducting a
parallel probe of Google. It announced on Dec. 18 that it was
giving the company a month to come up with proposals to resolve
its probe.
The European Commission has been examining informal
settlement proposals from Google since July but has not sought
feedback from the complainants, suggesting it is not convinced
by what Google has put on the table so far.
Google is also being looked at by a group of state attorneys
general, led by Texas.
In August, Google was forced to pay $22.5 million to settle
charges it bypassed the privacy settings of customers using
Apple Inc's Safari browser. The practice was in
violation of a 2011 consent decree with the FTC over a botched
rollout of the now defunct social network Buzz.