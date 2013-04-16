U.S. antitrust regulators vow to pounce if Google strays

| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. antitrust regulators
said on Tuesday they would pounce on Google Inc. if
they learned that the company, which dominates Internet search,
violated the law after reaching an antitrust settlement in
January.
The chairman of the Federal Trade Commission, Edith Ramirez,
who became head of the FTC in early March, defended the
agreement with Google at a congressional hearing.
The FTC concluded that Google had not manipulated its Web
search results to hurt rivals, but extracted promises that the
company would end the practice of "scraping" reviews and other
data from rivals' websites -- a practice that involved culling
material from other websites and then putting them on Google
Places -- and allow advertisers to export data to independently
evaluate advertising effectiveness.
The FTC did not, however, require a legally binding consent
decree as is normally the case, an omission that angered
Google's critics.
Queried about the decision to not seek a consent decree,
Ramirez told the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust
subcommittee she fully expected Google to live up to its
agreement, even in the absence of a court filing.
"The agency will take appropriate action if Google does
not," she said.
"I share your concern ... that the voluntary commitments
would create confusion over settlement practices at the
commission. What I can tell you is that that matter should not
be considered a precedent," she added.
Bill Baer, the Justice Department's assistant attorney
general for antitrust, whose agency shares with the FTC the work
of enforcing antitrust law, was asked how the Justice Department
would react if Google were found to break antitrust law.
The FTC and Justice Department "would have a prompt
conversation about who is best equipped to" investigate, said
Baer, who took over as head of the division in early January.
The FTC did seek a consent decree for a Google agreement to
no longer request sales bans when suing companies that infringe
on patents that are essential to ensuring interoperability, also
known as standard essential patents.
The FTC investigation came after Microsoft Corp,
Yelp and other Google competitors pressed the agency
and European antitrust regulators to bring a broad antitrust
case against Google similar to the sweeping Justice Department
litigation against Microsoft in the 1990s.
Google gave European Union competition regulators a package
of concessions this month, and the Brussels-based agency said it
would begin the process of market testing the offer. Their probe
began in November 2010.