Google faces new federal antitrust probe - source

WASHINGTON May 23 U.S. regulators are in the
early stages of an antitrust probe into whether Google Inc
, which dominates web display advertising, has broken
antitrust law in how it handles some ad sales, a source told
Reuters on Thursday.
The source said that it was unlikely that the Federal Trade
Commission had sent out civil investigative demands in relation
to the probe, which would be the sign of a formal and more
serious investigation.
The FTC wrapped up a previous investigation with Google in
January, concluding that it had not manipulated its Web search
results to hurt rivals but winning promises that it would change
certain behaviors.