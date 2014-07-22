EU regulators likely to revise Google-search settlement -WSJ

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 European Union antitrust regulators are preparing to step up investigations into Google Inc's practices on several fronts, and are likely to revise certain terms in a settlement over its search engine that was proposed earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Regulators will make their final decision on the settlement in September, the Journal cited a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: