European parliament preparing to call for Google break-up -FT

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 The European Parliament is preparing to call for a break-up of Google Inc that would separate its search services from its other businesses, the Financial Times on Friday cited a draft motion as saying.

European regulators are increasingly concerned about Google's and other American companies' growing dominance of the Internet industry, and have sought ways to curb Google's perceived power. A public call for a break-up would be the most far-reaching action proposed.

"Unbundling (of) search engines from other commercial services" should be considered as a solution to Google's dominance, the FT cited the draft motion as saying. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
