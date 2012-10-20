Google mulls FTC settlement over patents - WSJ

Oct 19 Google Inc is considering a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over potential claims it broke antitrust law in its handling of patents for mobile devices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The dispute has to do with whether Google's Motorola Mobility unit lived up to licensing commitments made after its patents were adopted as industry standards.

At issue is whether Google improperly refused to license patents to some mobile rivals and attempted to gain court injunctions to stop sales of its competitors' products.