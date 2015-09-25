CORRECTED-Google under U.S. antitrust scanner for Android operating system-Bloomberg

(Corrects paragraph 4 to make clear that Bloomberg said only
the FTC, and not the FTC and the DoJ, are investigating Google)
Sept 25 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is
investigating whether Google Inc stifled competitors'
access to its Android mobile-operating system, Bloomberg
reported.
FTC officials have met with representatives of technology
companies who said Google gives priority to its own services on
the Android platform, while restricting others, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1NQqIV4)
Reuters reported in April that some technology companies had
complained to the Department of Justice that the Android mobile
operating system is anti-competitive, urging the U.S. antitrust
enforcers to investigate allegations that Google unfairly uses
its Android system to win online advertising.
The FTC and the DoJ have reached an agreement for the FTC to
spearhead the investigation into Google's Android business, the
Bloomberg report said. The inquiry is in its early stages and
could end without a case against the company, the news agency
said.
Reuters could not immediately reach the FTC and Google for
comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)