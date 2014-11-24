EU lawmakers to vote on Google break-up motion on Thursday

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 24 EU lawmakers will likely vote
on Thursday on a motion proposing the break-up of Google
and other Internet technology companies, increasing
political pressure on the bloc's antitrust regulators to take a
stronger line on the group.
The parliament has no power to dismember a firm. But the
vote, underlining widespread concern among EU politicians about
American dominance of the Internet industry, would be a
significant public challenge to Google's business in Europe.
Andreas Schwab, a German Christian Democrat lawmaker at the
European Parliament, and Spanish liberal Ramon Tremosa unveiled
a draft of their resolution last week, saying separating search
engines from other commercial services would ensure a level
playing field for rivals in Europe.
The conservatives, liberals and socialists, who command a
large majority of the parliamentary seats, will work out a joint
motion on Tuesday and expect to debate the issue in parliament
on Wednesday and vote on it on Thursday, Tremosa's aide said on
Monday.
European politicians and some competing companies have
complained that Google's dominance allows it to promote its own
services at rivals' expense, and attacked it on a range of
issues including its tax and privacy policies.
Google has regularly said it faces fierce competition in a
constantly-changing market.
The parliament's proposal to the commission, if passed,
would put pressure on new EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager to take a tougher line than her predecessor in
resolving complaints against Google.
Vestager's predecessor, Joaquin Almunia, held four years of
investigations, triggered by complaints from rivals including
Microsoft. German publishing group Axel Springer has
also complained about Google's market power.
The European Commission has never ordered the break-up of
any company for anti-competitive practices.
Kurt Lauk, the head of the pro-business wing of Germany's
conservative party CDU, which is also Schwab's party, criticised
the proposal to break up Google.
"Instead of exploiting the opportunities of the Web, some
lawmakers in the European Parliament are nursing their phobias,"
he told Saturday's edition of German paper Handelsblatt.
"Threatening Google and other large Internet companies who
are in fierce competition with each other, is a loser's debate,"
Lauk was quoted as saying.
