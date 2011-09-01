UPDATE 2-Google wins antitrust victory in Ohio case

* MyTriggers.com antitrust claims can't proceed -ruling
* Google accused of favoring itself in search results
* Google faces separate federal antitrust inquiry
(Adds myTriggers.com comment, detail on ruling, byline)
By Dan Levine
Sept 1 An Ohio judge dismissed antitrust claims
on Wednesday in a case against Google (GOOG.O), handing the
company a victory as it faces a separate federal investigation
into its search results.
Google is under investigation by the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission over whether it uses its strength in online searches
to thwart competitors, and the Ohio case leveled similar
allegations against the Internet search company.
MyTriggers.com, an Ohio-based shopping comparison search
Website, accused Google of giving preferential treatment in its
search results to Google's own services. It also accused Google
of making unfair agreements with other sites to exert control
over search advertising.
"MyTriggers is reviewing the decision and considering its
next steps," myTriggers.com attorney Jonathan Kanter said in an
email on Thursday.
A Google representative declined to comment.
The Ohio attorney general stepped into the case as well,
arguing that the myTriggers.com antitrust claims against Google
were not precluded by federal law.
In a ruling on Wednesday, Franklin County Court of Common
Pleas Judge John Bessey agreed that the federal Communications
Decency Act did not prohibit Ohio state law antitrust claims
against Google.
However, Bessey also ruled that myTriggers.com had only
identified harm to itself. The law requires it show harm to
competition generally, Bessey wrote, and myTriggers.com had not
identified other competitors harmed by Google's alleged
conduct.
The case in the Court of Common Pleas, Franklin County,
Ohio Civil Division is Google Inc. v. myTriggers.com Inc. et
al, no. 09CVH10-14836.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Gunna
Dickson)