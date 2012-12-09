Arris, Pace lead bidders for Google set-top box unit-Bloomberg

NEW YORK Dec 9 Telecommunications equipment
companies Arris Group and Pace Plc submitted
the best bids for a Google Inc business that sells
television set-top boxes and other equipment to cable companies,
Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the
situation.
According to the report, Google received multiple offers on
Dec. 7 for the Motorola Home unit, which it acquired as part of
its $12.5 billion takeover of Motorola Mobility in May.
Bloomberg previously reported that Google hopes to bring in
around $2 billion for the unit.
The person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg that
there was a 50 percent chance that Google could announce a sale
of the unit this year. Google could also postpone the sale of
the set-top box business, the report said.
Google acquired Motorola Mobility in May to bolster its
patent portfolio as its Android mobile operating system competes
with rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd.
Google, Arris and Pace could not be immediately reached for
comment.