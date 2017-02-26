Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones

Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced
on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to
smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating
system, vastly expanding its reach.
The Google Assistant was limited to the technology company's
own products when it was released last fall, but it has steadily
been expanding to a broader range of devices.
Smartphones running Android accounted for 85 percent of the
global market last year, according to tech research firm IDC,
compared to 15 percent for Apple Inc’s iOS.
The Google Assistant will roll out this week to English
speakers in the United States with phones running Android 7.0
Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the company said.
English speakers in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom
will gain access to the assistant next, followed by German
speakers in Germany, and the company is working on support for
additional languages.
Voice-powered digital assistants have been largely a novelty
for consumers since Apple's Siri introduced the technology to
the masses in 2011. But many in the industry believe the
technology will soon become one of the main ways users interact
with devices, and Apple, Google and Amazon.com Inc are
racing to present their assistants to as many people as
possible.
“Our goal is to make the Assistant available anywhere you
need it,” Gummi Hafsteinsson, product lead for the Google
Assistant, wrote in a blog post published on Sunday. “With this
update, hundreds of millions of Android users will now be able
to try out the Google Assistant.”
Companies ranging from appliance maker Whirlpool Corp to
Ford Motor Co announced products featuring Amazon’s Alexa
assistant at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier
this year, leading some analysts to conclude the online retailer
had gained an early lead over Google.
What is more, Android manufacturer Huawei Technologies Co
announced it would support Alexa, highlighting the cost
of Google’s decision to feature the assistant on its own
hardware before opening it up to partners, said analyst Jan
Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
“Clearly Google needs to move forward because their battle
in the future is not going to be over the operating system, it’s
going to be about assistant platforms,” said analyst Bob
O’Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.
Google cannot trust that its assistant will be the default
on all devices in the Android ecosystem. Leading manufacturer
Samsung Electronics has announced plans for an
assistant, and other companies are reportedly working on the
technology.
“Some big manufacturers have decided to go their own way,”
Dawson said. “But a lot of manufacturers simply can’t afford to
develop their own.”
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bill Rigby)