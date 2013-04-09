Google to expand high-speed Internet/TV service to Austin, Texas

| SAN FRANCISCO, April 9
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9 Google Inc is
bringing its high-speed Internet and television service to
Austin, Texas, the first move to expand the Google Fiber service
beyond its initial location in Kansas City introduced last year.
Google plans to begin connecting homes in Austin by the
middle of 2014, the company said in a post on its official blog
on Tuesday.
As in Kansas City, Missouri, consumers in Austin will be
able to get standalone Gigabit Internet service, which Google
says is 100 times faster than today's average broadband
performance, or a bundle that includes nearly 200
high-definition television channels. Pricing in Austin is still
to be determined, Google said.
Google Fiber's ultra high-speed connections and television
offerings are aimed at surpassing those of current providers,
such as cable and telecommunications companies, including Time
Warner Cable Inc.
Google is scheduled to hold a news conference in Austin
providing more details later on Tuesday.
Shares of Google rose $4.29, or less than 1 percent, at
$779.14, in midday trading on Tuesday.
Google, the world's No. 1 Internet search engine, launched
its first Google Fiber service in Kansas City in November. The
company initially billed the service as a test project to spur
development of new Web services and technology but now says it
views Google Fiber as a viable business.
Google said it will also offer Austin residents free
Internet service, at a slower 5 megabit per second rate for 7
years, provided they pay a one-time construction fee that was
not specified. In Kansas City, the fee is $300.