Australian court rules Google liable for misleading ads

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 15
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
CANBERRA Feb 28 Search giant Google Inc engaged in "misleading and deceptive" conduct by allowing misleading paid advertisements to be shown with Internet search results, an Australian court ruled on Tuesday.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the ruling meant that not only Google, but other Internet search engines, would now be held responsible for "deceptive paid search results".
Google had earlier won a court ruling on the subject, but a full bench of Australia's Federal Court on Tuesday overturned that decision on appeal by the ACCC.
In its judgment, the court said between March 2006 and July 2007, Google published search results for queries related to Honda Australia, with results showing paid advertisements for a Honda competitor CarSales. It said the advertisements suggested CarSales was linked to Honda Australia.
The court said Google should be responsible for search results and that by publishing the paid advertisements had "engaged in conduct that was misleading or deceptive".
"It is Google's technology which creates that which is displayed," said the judges, who examined four cases of misleading search results.
The court ordered Google set up a compliance programme to ensure paid advertisements on its search engine did not mislead consumers, and ordered Google to pay costs for the court action, which has been running since 2007.
Google had argued it was not responsible for the misleading search results, as it was clear that it was only a conduit for the advertiser.
Google did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, but told local media reported that the company was disappointed with the judgment and would consider its options.
The consumer watchdog ACCC said the ruling was an important decision and would impact all Internet search engines.
"It makes it clear that Google and other search engine providers which use similar technology to Google will be directly accountable for misleading or deceptive paid search results," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.
PARIS, Feb 15 Natixis has been placed under formal investigation in France regarding statements the company released at the start of the global subprime crisis in 2007, the bank said on Wednesday.