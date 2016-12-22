UPDATE 3-Honda, Alphabet's Waymo in talks over self-driving tech

* Talks follow Honda's tie-up with Southeast Asia's Grab
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd
said it is in talks to supply vehicles for Alphabet
Inc's Waymo to test self-driving technology, in the
latest instance of a carmaker teaming up with a tech firm to
supplement its own automation efforts.
The talks, which come just one week after Waymo became an
independent company, could see Honda become the tech firm's
second partner after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
agreed in May to add the technology to its minivans.
The moves illustrate how carmakers, faced with the high cost
of developing autonomous driving tech in-house, are separating
into those going it alone, such as General Motors Co and
Ford Motor Co, and those teaming up to spread the costs.
Honda already has tie-ups with tech startups, notably with
Southeast Asian ride-hailing service Grab.
It has been working alone to develop cars which can drive
themselves on highways by 2020 while stressing vehicles will
always require drivers. But it said was interested in the
approach of Google's self-driving car project - now Waymo - to
develop fully autonomous, driverless cars.
"There's only so much technology a company can develop while
focusing on one specific approach," Honda spokesman Teruhiko
Tatebe told Reuters. "By approaching it from multiple angles
it's possible to come up with new innovations quicker."
At the same time, technology firms such as Waymo have
started to form partnerships with automakers to finally get
their technology - seven years in the making in the case of
Waymo - into more vehicles.
"You've got Google, which is engaging with another automaker
to apply its technology into different vehicles and different
platforms," said senior analyst Jeremy Carlson at researcher IHS
Automotive. "From Honda's perspective, you get a close-up look
at some of the most capable technology in the industry today."
Honda has been developing automated driving functions and
ways to connect vehicles to the internet, as well as artificial
intelligence to enable vehicles to "think" while driving.
With Waymo, Honda said it may provide vehicles modified to
accommodate the startup's software - as Fiat Chrysler has done
with its Chrysler Pacifica minivans. It also said there was
potential for "close" cooperation between Honda and Waymo
engineers.
A Waymo representative said the company was "looking forward
to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Honda."
