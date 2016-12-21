Honda enters talks with Alphabet's Waymo on self-driving technology

Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's R&D unit said on Wednesday it has entered into formal talks with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to add self-driving technology to its vehicles.

Honda will initially provide vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology which would join Waymo's existing fleet being tested across four cities in the United States.

Alphabet Inc's Google self-driving car project recently recast itself as Waymo to monetize the company's valuable research amid fierce competition from a score of rivals all vying to be the first to launch production-ready self-driving cars. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)