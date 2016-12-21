Honda enters talks with Alphabet's Waymo on self-driving technology

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's R&D unit said on Wednesday it has entered into formal talks with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to add self-driving technology to its vehicles.
Honda will initially provide vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology which would join Waymo's existing fleet being tested across four cities in the United States.
Alphabet Inc's Google self-driving car project recently recast itself as Waymo to monetize the company's valuable research amid fierce competition from a score of rivals all vying to be the first to launch production-ready self-driving cars. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.