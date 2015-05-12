Google's self-driving cars involved in 11 accidents, director says

May 11 Internet search company Google Inc's
self-driving cars have been involved in 11 accidents,
but have not been the cause of any, over the last six years
since the project began, the program's director said on Monday.
A team of drivers that is testing the fleet of more than 20
vehicles have driven 1.7 million miles so far.
"...Not once was the self-driving car the cause of the
accident," Chris Urmson said in a post on technology news
website Backchannel's blog Medium. (bit.ly/1GZciuW) No
one was injured in the accidents, Urmson added.
"If you spend enough time on the road, accidents will happen
whether you're in a car or a self-driving car."
The cars had been hit from behind seven times, mainly at
traffic lights, with a majority of the accidents being on city
streets rather than on freeways.
"We'll continue to drive thousands of miles so we can all
better understand the all-too common incidents that cause many
of us to dislike day-to-day driving - and we'll continue to
work hard on developing a self-driving car that can shoulder
this burden for us," Urmson said.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)