Google says first cars running Android Auto software to roll out this year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Google Inc said on Wednesday the first cars running Android Auto will hit showrooms later this year, after the Internet search giant signed on 40 auto-industry partners for its car-software development alliance.

Executives demonstrated to developers on Wednesday how Android Auto acts like an extension of its popular mobile phone software and will be completely voice-enabled, allowing drivers to navigate maps and send messages while behind the wheel. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)
