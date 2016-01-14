版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 15日 星期五 04:20 BJT

Google self-driving exec says needs proposals to share research

DETROIT Jan 14 John Krafcik, the head of Google's project to develop self-driving vehicles, said on Thursday he would have to see specific proposals before entering into a consortium including automakers.

Krafcik appeared with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, who spoke of working with companies to develop safety guidelines for self-driving vehicles.

Krafcik was asked whether Google would enter into a consortium of automakers that Mark Rosekind of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will announce on Friday, and share technology including intellectual property.

"I'd guess I'd want to see more and understand more. It's the first I'm hearing about it," said Krafcik. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Alan Crosby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐