Google finance, business chiefs get millions in bonuses

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 Google Inc will pay Finance Chief Patrick Pichette a $3 million annual bonus, and Chief Business Officer Nikesh Arora a $3.5 million bonus, a slight increase from the previous year, following a year in which the Internet company's stock surged nearly 60 percent.
Google Chief Executive Larry Page and co-founder Sergey Brin will receive no bonus, the company said Monday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, continuing the founders' practice of not taking a bonus. Page and Brin, who are each paid a $1 a year in salary, have a large portion of their personal wealth tied directly to Google's stock.
Google's shares shot up 58 percent in 2013, breaking the $1,000 mark for the first time and outpacing the Nasdaq's 38 percent gain for the year.
Google Chief Legal Officer and head of Corporate Development David Drummond will receive a $3 million bonus, Google said. Drummond's bonus last year was $3.3 million.
Pichette and Arora each collected bonuses of $2.8 million last year.
In February, Google said it would pay Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt a $6 million discretionary cash bonus and awarded him $100 million in restricted stock units.
Shares of Google finished Monday's regular session down 0.3 percent, or $3.22, at $1,211.57.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER